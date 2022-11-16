U of S Huskies headed to Uteck Bowl

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team is taking its championship pedigree across the country.

After winning the program's 21st Hardy Cup last weekend with a 23-8 over the UBC Thunderbirds, the Canada West champions are preparing to fly to Antigonish, N.S. for a meeting against the St. FX X-men on Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

"I'm pretty excited. Never been out to the Maritimes yet in my life, so it should be a fun little trip," fifth-year quarterback Mason Nyhus said during the team's practice on Tuesday.

After compiling a 9-1 record up to this point, the favoured Huskies are flying east with only one goal in mind: competing for another Vanier Cup.

The Huskies lost to the Western Mustangs in the national championship game a year ago and have been looking to redeem those efforts all season long.

But before the team can focus on that, they need to first eliminate a St. Fx team that went undefeated (9-0) in its own conference this season.

"One of the biggest things is there's a lot of unknowns just because of a totally new opponent," head coach Scott Flory said. "We've never played them. Second time in program history, right? So it's just trying to familiarize ourselves with our opponent."

As Flory, Nyhus and the rest of the team log some extra hours of film study to prepare for the game, all members are well aware of the expectations of this team to play in the Vanier Cup in London, Ont. on Nov. 26.

"We're not shy about saying that we expect to win every game," Flory said. "That's just who we are, and we're not going to change that."

While those comments may seem conceited, Nyhus, the Canada West nominee for the Hec Crighton Trophy as USports football MVP, said it's the understanding when joining the program.

"We have that ultimate goal of getting back to the national championship and winning it this time. And I think it's just kind of been that whole mindset all year, each game and each playoff game and the Hardy Cup is everything's just a stepping stone," he said.

Last season, the Huskies needed a last-second touchdown from running back Adam Machart to win the Uteck Bowl 14-10 over the Montreal Carabins in thrilling fashion.

Come Saturday, Flory will be hoping for a less anxiety-inducing conclusion to the game.

"They're big, they're thick, they're athletic, and they're well coached. So it's gonna be a good game," Flory said.