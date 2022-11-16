U of S Huskies headed to Uteck Bowl
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team is taking its championship pedigree across the country.
After winning the program's 21st Hardy Cup last weekend with a 23-8 over the UBC Thunderbirds, the Canada West champions are preparing to fly to Antigonish, N.S. for a meeting against the St. FX X-men on Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.
"I'm pretty excited. Never been out to the Maritimes yet in my life, so it should be a fun little trip," fifth-year quarterback Mason Nyhus said during the team's practice on Tuesday.
After compiling a 9-1 record up to this point, the favoured Huskies are flying east with only one goal in mind: competing for another Vanier Cup.
The Huskies lost to the Western Mustangs in the national championship game a year ago and have been looking to redeem those efforts all season long.
But before the team can focus on that, they need to first eliminate a St. Fx team that went undefeated (9-0) in its own conference this season.
"One of the biggest things is there's a lot of unknowns just because of a totally new opponent," head coach Scott Flory said. "We've never played them. Second time in program history, right? So it's just trying to familiarize ourselves with our opponent."
As Flory, Nyhus and the rest of the team log some extra hours of film study to prepare for the game, all members are well aware of the expectations of this team to play in the Vanier Cup in London, Ont. on Nov. 26.
"We're not shy about saying that we expect to win every game," Flory said. "That's just who we are, and we're not going to change that."
While those comments may seem conceited, Nyhus, the Canada West nominee for the Hec Crighton Trophy as USports football MVP, said it's the understanding when joining the program.
"We have that ultimate goal of getting back to the national championship and winning it this time. And I think it's just kind of been that whole mindset all year, each game and each playoff game and the Hardy Cup is everything's just a stepping stone," he said.
Last season, the Huskies needed a last-second touchdown from running back Adam Machart to win the Uteck Bowl 14-10 over the Montreal Carabins in thrilling fashion.
Come Saturday, Flory will be hoping for a less anxiety-inducing conclusion to the game.
"They're big, they're thick, they're athletic, and they're well coached. So it's gonna be a good game," Flory said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Regina
-
Regina Michaels store expected to be closed through holiday season following fire
The Michaels store in east Regina will be closed through the holiday season and into 2023 following a fire earlier this week.
-
'It's not cold enough': Argos staying positive about brisk Sask. temperatures ahead of Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts took to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice in Saskatchewan ahead of Grey Cup 109.
-
Six of the best things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
-
Manitoba's Halfway Tree still standing, arborist work completed this week
An arborist working on the century-old iconic Halfway Tree along the Trans-Canada is asking Manitobans not to panic – the tree is not coming down, just getting a face-lift.
Calgary
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
Young girl's dream to become a pilot moved her family from India to Canada
In just a short time 19-year-old Godly Mabel has accomplished a lot.
Edmonton
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Expect delays: Stony Plain Road Bridge to be demolished in late December for LRT construction
Commuters who use Stony Plain Road and Groat Road will have to find alternate routes as the Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street is set to be demolished and replaced.
-
'Hindsight is 20/20': Family warns others after dog falls through ice at Terwillegar dog park
An Edmonton family is hoping to raise awareness after their dog disappeared under the ice of the North Saskatchewan river this past weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario gives itself authority to appoint regional chairs, gives mayors more power
The Ontario government is giving itself the power to appoint regional heads of council for certain municipalities, while also legislating an additional “tool” to help get housing built.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
'I do not feel safe going to school': 12-year-old speaks out about bullying as Toronto police investigate
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Vancouver
-
Cat survives Surrey house fire, inspires generosity: BC SPCA
A cat who survived a house fire in Surrey is inspiring generosity and uniting a community.
-
Majority of Canadians willing to pay to fix housing crisis, health-care system: poll
New data shows a majority of Canadians — regardless of income, political beliefs, or area code — support the idea of putting a surtax on properties priced north of $1 million if it would help alleviate the crises in health care and housing.
-
RCMP have suspects in mind in Merritt, B.C. shootings, but no arrests yet
RCMP in Merritt say they have identified a group of suspects they believe are responsible for a series of early morning shootings that rocked the town and surrounding communities early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning. 'Today at 10:38 a.m. heaven gained a beautiful angel … my beautiful courageous girl,' the woman's mother wrote on social media to share the devastating news about her daughter.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
Victoria police investigate stabbing, robbery in Burnside neighbourhood
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify the perpetrators of a stabbing and robbery in the city's Burnside neighbourhood.
-
Unique fish found only on Vancouver Island under threat, conservationists say
Tucked away on a small parcel of land on Vancouver Island is a creature you will only find in the Comox Valley.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Northern Ontario
-
Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near
As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Police charge two Sudburians with stunt driving on Hwy. 69
An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is in hot water after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop this week on Highway 69.
London
-
Man sentenced to five years for part in jewellery store heist
A second man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for his part in a violent robbery which took place three years ago in Northwest London.
-
'Historic World Cup for the kids': Many soccer fans weren’t born last time Canada qualified
The World Cup excitement is palpable in London, Ont.
-
Environmental agencies pushing to make London greener
Two environmental agencies have released a policy framework aimed at helping Canadian cities, including London, ON, better integrate green infrastructure.