U of S Huskies fall to Carleton in U Sports basketball final

Carleton Ravens' Wazir Latiff (10) goes up for the shot as Saskatchewan Huskies' Maxwell Amoafo (15) tries to block during first half action of the gold medal U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Championship, in Edmonton, Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Carleton Ravens' Wazir Latiff (10) goes up for the shot as Saskatchewan Huskies' Maxwell Amoafo (15) tries to block during first half action of the gold medal U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Championship, in Edmonton, Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London