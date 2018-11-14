

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Tyler Chow ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Saskatchewan's defence intercepted Calgary quarterback Adam Sinagra four times as they claimed the 82nd Hardy Cup.

The Huskies beat the Dinos 43-18.

Saskatchewan QB Kyle Siemens added 263 yards in the air with one TD and one INT, while Adam Machart and Colton Klassen both tacked on a rushing TD.

Sinagra was 23 for 36 passing with a touchdown and four picks. Jeshrun Antwi added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Calgary.

Saskatchewan will face Western at next weekend's Mitchell Bowl.