

CTV Saskatoon





The University of Saskatchewan is honouring Indigenous athletes for their contribution to sport.

Nine athletes from various sports were set to be recognized Friday afternoon.

They include the first Indigenous hockey player in the NHL, Fred Sasakamoose, former NHLer Jim Neilson, Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, and former women’s soccer and basketball star Jacqueline Lavallee.

The idea came in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.