SASKATOON -- Faculty members at the University of Saskatchewan are raising concerns about the university's decision to close down its community outreach centre.

In a letter to the president of the university along with others, faculty members say since 2012, the office, located a Station 20 West, has been a bridge between the university and core communities in Saskatoon.

It says community-engaged researchers were not consulted in the decision.

And it says closing the office goes against the university's values of being more engaged and accountable.

CTV News is reaching out to the university for comment.