Engineering students at the University of Saskatchewan learned you can make pretty much anything with some cardboard and duct tape.

A group of friends had planned to go as a group for their annual Engineering Halloween party, and with a shared interest in building things one decided they should make the costume themselves.

“It’s pretty hard to find a six-person group costume, so he said, ‘You know what? I think we all have a common interest in tanks. What if we built a tank and brought it to the party?” said Ben Cloutier, a civil engineering intern.

So the group paid a visit to their local recycling depot and collected cardboard.

“We kind of know a little bit about how structural design works, so it was just a matter of trying to get the cardboard into shapes where it wouldn’t bend and it would be stiff enough to carry the weight,” said Alex Pulvermacher, a third-year engineering student.

The six-person costume, a replica German tank, took a couple weeks and about 30 man hours to make. It weighs about 100 pounds, according to Pulvermacher. The tank is also equipped with a fully functioning air gun.

“It can go pretty far. We shot it and it went a couple hundred yards, so it’s pretty powerful,” said Pulvermacher.

When they took it to the party on Friday, people there already knew they were on their way, as passersby saw the costume and posted about it online.

“When we arrived at the party one of the guys there says, ‘You guys realize you’re on Reddit now, you’re on the Internet,” Cloutier said.

“As people were driving by, you could see the passengers with their phones out taking videos and people honking at you and yelling out their window, it was pretty fun, it was good to get some laughs out of people.”

The group said it was created for a one-night event, but now that might change.

“Initially we didn’t really think it would have any sort of lasting legacy, but now we’re kind of thinking we should keep it around to bring it out every year or to other events,” said Pulvermacher.

As for what they’ll build next year, that’s still up in the air.

“We’ll have to see what the future brings, but you can do pretty much everything if you have enough cardboard and duct tape.”