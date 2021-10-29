U of S dean defends Sask. doctors' advocacy during COVID-19 pandemic

SASKATOON -

The Dean of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan says he's seeing more comments and conversations that don't understand the duty of medical doctors to advocate for the health safety of the people of the communities they serve.

"I think of the many physicians on the front lines of care, as well as public health experts and physician leaders, who, on top of all their other work, are doing media interviews — sometimes on a daily basis — to ensure that important information on the pandemic and how to stay safe reaches the public. Their efforts are heroic and deserve our support," Preston Smith wrote on his blog.

That duty is laid out in policies from both the Canadian Medical Association and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, he said.

"It starts in medical school, where we teach advocacy to our students. So it is ingrained in all physicians from early in their training that as professionals they have an important role in advocating for the good health of not just their own patients, but the general public, as well. I believe that we wouldn’t want it any other way."

He noted the Canadian physician and writer Dr. Jillian Horton, who wrote that non-objection is tantamount to silent agreement.

"As physicians, our role as health advocates compels us to voice our concerns, and I applaud our physicians, physician leaders and medical health officers for their advocacy and leadership through these incredibly hard recent days and weeks, and from the very beginning of this pandemic."