U of S cricket club hosts co-ed tournament
Members of the University of Saskatchewan cricket club are hosting a first-of-its-kind event, and they’re hoping to grow the game on campuses across the country.
While there’s still snow on the ground, students nearing the end of another year of studies are eager to get some exercise and healthy competition.
“This is the first time we hosted this and it's our very first time in Canada also where we are hosting this male and female tournament all together in the same team,” said Saad Mostafiz, president of the U of S Cricket Club and member of the U of S Sharks.
“So we are looking forward to more tournaments.”
More than 50 players spread across five teams are competing indoors in a modified cricket format called T-5, which moves much faster than traditional formats, and games last less than an hour.
“T-5 tournament so there's five overs max,” Mostafiz said.
“So each team has 20 minutes to complete their first innings or second innings. So 20 minutes is a timeline, after that, they're going to face the penalty.”
With computerized scoring and official umpires, they also use a modified tennis ball wrapped in tape for indoor play. With the ball and the surface, players say it takes practice to read the bounce.
“The ball doesn't bounce so much on this kind of surface because I think this is a basketball surface,” said Sahrima Oishwee, U of S master's student in computer science.
“We are using a taped tennis and the ball is just rounded over the tape. It's not bouncing that much, so we have to maintain the line so that the batsman doesn't get the chance to hit it hard.”
Oishwee said the co-ed component is making it an enjoyable experience for everyone, and she thinks the game will grow quickly.
“Sometimes males are being very aggressive in the bowling stand,” said Oishwee. “But here is a very good thing. They are very respectful to the women, so we are enjoying the game. We are having a very fair game, and we can show our strength in the bowling and batting as well.”
And with the stress of being a student and the long winters, she’s excited to be getting active and sharing the fun of competition.
“That is very good for our mental health as well,” Oishwee said. “Because sometimes we become very depressed and frustrated with our studies and lots of issues. So this is one of the great things that can heal our mental health and keep up the good work and everything.”
Mostafiz hopes to have competitions between universities in the future.
“We're looking forward to doing a joint venture with other universities to play T-10 leagues with taped tennis,” he said.
“We can fly or drive to the university if they have any pitch, or they can come and back and forth like that. So if universities are interested in that they can contact us at usaskcricketclub@gmail.com, or cricket@usask.ussu.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
U.S. appeals court panel declines to delay execution of one of longest-serving death-row inmates
A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.
US$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case
The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized in New York on Friday, making official a verdict that leaves the former president on the hook for more than US$454 million in fines and interest.
Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
Will Lynx Air's demise mean higher airfares for Canadians?
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Biden administration restores Trump-rescinded policy on illegitimacy of Israeli settlements
The Biden administration on Friday restored a U.S. legal finding dating back nearly 50 years that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are “illegitimate” under international law.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'We have hope': Sask. marks 2 years since invasion of Ukraine with candle lighting and flag raising
On Friday at the legislative building, people gathered in recognition of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The event featured a ceremonial candle lighting and speakers.
-
Winter weather to return to parts of Sask. next week
Winter weather will return to parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Moose Jaw, next week.
-
Sask. Party MLA at centre of motel controversy not seeking re-election
Gary Grewal, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Northeast, announced he will not be seeking re-election.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Calgary
-
‘It’s already affecting the front lines’: new AHS hiring policy drawing criticism
Health workers and their unions are criticizing what they’re referring to as an Alberta Health Services (AHS) hiring freeze, saying it’ll further damage an already-dysfunctional system of care.
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
Arizona Coyotes move to terminate former Flame Adam Ruzicka's contract after social media video surfaces
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Edmonton
-
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Ukrainian photo exhibit explores impacts of war on anniversary Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine approaches the start of a third year, Edmontonians are being invited to reflect on the devastation of the war as it wages on.
-
City looks at capping cost of major Edmonton projects
City council is mulling ways to limit the cost of major Edmonton infrastructure projects to better budget for them and to potentially increase local jobs.
Toronto
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see its coldest temperatures this winter tonight
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
-
14-year-old arrested after grabbing woman, stealing her vehicle in north Toronto: police
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
-
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare operators say $10/day program not working, warning of closures
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
OPP looking for driver after cinder block falls from truck on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a cinder block fell from their truck and caused a vehicle to rollover on Highway 417 early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police arrest 8 men, seize 356,000 counterfeit pills in fentanyl bust
Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
-
B.C. man gets $250K in fines for illegal prawn fishing in protected area
A B.C. man has been fined $250,000 and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of gear after he was found guilty of 13 violations of the federal Fisheries Act.
-
Eby 'profoundly worried' about B.C. fire season as billions prepped for contingencies
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
Montreal
-
Torture, arson, shootings: Quebec police announce major operation against organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Nine-year-old Montreal cancer survivor surprised with Disney World trip at her school
The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.
-
Eby 'profoundly worried' about B.C. fire season as billions prepped for contingencies
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
London Cares closing homeless drop-in service next month as funding runs out
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
-
Free pizza for those in need at eight Pizza Hut locations
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.