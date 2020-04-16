SASKATOON -- Just over $300,000 has been raised to help University of Saskatchewan students who need additional financial assistance due to COVID-19.

With help from student alumni members, $288,000 was raised and will be placed into the Nasser Family Emergency Student trust which will then be distributed to students who need it.

The Nasser family also donated $100,000 to go towards helping students in need.

The money will help students purchase equipment to study from home, while also covering essential living expenses like groceries and rent.