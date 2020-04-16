U of S community raises $300K to help students during COVID-19 pandemic.
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:26PM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:27PM CST
SASKATOON -- Just over $300,000 has been raised to help University of Saskatchewan students who need additional financial assistance due to COVID-19.
With help from student alumni members, $288,000 was raised and will be placed into the Nasser Family Emergency Student trust which will then be distributed to students who need it.
The Nasser family also donated $100,000 to go towards helping students in need.
The money will help students purchase equipment to study from home, while also covering essential living expenses like groceries and rent.