SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine won’t have to host another site visit from the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools (CACMS) until 2025 or 2026.

The school has satisfied all 93 areas the body reviewed, according to a U of S news release.

The College of Medicine was placed on probation from 2013 to 2015 when the accreditation committee found the school had several areas not meeting proper standards. The college had been on warning of probation since July 2011.

It received full accreditation in 2018 after a review. CACMS required some written reports as follow up once additional data could be collected that wasn’t available at the time of the visit. The college submitted those reports in 2019 and received successful results from CACMS this week.

“It’s a very significant turnaround for our college,” said Dr. Preston Smith, dean of the college, in the release. “We are delivering a program we are proud of and more importantly, that supports the needs of our patients and province with great future physicians.

"That said, our school is committed to continuous quality improvement and ongoing effort to achieve that. If we do that well, accreditation is taken care of, too.”