SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan is closing its recreation facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The USask Rec program will also be suspended as of Monday at 6 a.m.

These closures will affect all U of S physical activity facilities and result in the cancellation of all campus recreations intramurals and clubs.

University employees are also being asked to work remotely if possible.

There are now one confirmed and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.