U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates

Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.

The Memorial Gates, located at the intersection of Hospital Drive and College Drive, were built and dedicated in honour of the 69 students, staff, and faculty from the university who were killed while serving in the First World War.

The university's first president, Walter Murray, unveiled the gates in 1928, and crowds have been gathering there for Remembrance Day annually since then.

"The university played a huge role with the role of Saskatoon played in the (First World War). And these memorial gates with the 69 names on here is really special to us and special to me. I just feel honoured to be here today," University of Saskatchewan secretary Julian Demkiw said.

With some veterans voicing concern about Remembrance Day's waning importance to younger people, those here were proud to dismiss that concern.

"The years that I have been involved in here, I've definitely seen either consistent or increasing attendance," Demkiw said.

Kalyna Livingstone and Erika Erlandson were two of the many students at the ceremony. Rather than stay warm and watch a Remembrance Day service at home, they felt it was important to show their support in person.

"I think really important reminder as we're getting so much distance between us and them who sacrificed so much," Erlandson said.

"Especially with the world getting a little bit less peaceful situation in Ukraine and knowing that there are people who are living through that again, and we still feel so safe here."

While both are confident of Remembrance Day's place on the calendar, the concern still remains.

"I hope that we don't get to the point that we're all gathering for a new war," Erlandson said. "Even standing here today and seeing what a good crowd we had here. I'm hopeful that we're not going to lose that connection. "

Livingstone said Remembrance Day gives her time to reflect on the opportunities she has because of the sacrifice of others.

Looking at the 69 names of people her age or younger who paid the ultimate sacrifice made it known for Livingstone, Erlandson, and others that on this day, and all days, they will remember.

"Maybe today, because of their sacrifice, we don't have to think about those things," Livingstone said. "It's a hidden gratefulness that I don't have to make those sacrifices right now."