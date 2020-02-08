SASKATOON -- Soul Paper in Saskatoon teamed up with local typewriter repairman and enthusiast Thomas Cholowski to host a pop-up typewriter love letter event for Valentine’s Day.

"It’s about people being able to come in and do something really unique for the people they love during Valentines," Soul Paper co-owner Susan Gallagher said.

Special "Saskatoon Telegram" were ready for the public to come and type a special letter for their loved one in an old fashion way.

Cholowski looks forward to events like this, getting a chance to speak with people about his passion, and maybe even sell a few of his more than 250 typewriters.

"They’re very interesting machines. The mechanics of them, the history," Cholowski said.

Many of the machines he brought have history in one way or another, but there were two very special typewriters he brought with him.

"We have one here from a Canadian Pacific Railway station, and the one that’s in front of me is from the royal Canadian Navy. It was used onboard a ship in World War Two," Cholowski said.

On one of the tables was set up with eight typewriters in the Hermes line, a popular line of typewriters that has fans ranging from American novelist Jack Kerouac to movie star Tom Hanks.

"This is his favourite typewriter," Cholowski said about the Hollywood star. "He said that if he was stuck on a desert island he would have a Hermes 3000 with him."

Soul Paper and Cholowski team up at several points during the year to host typewriter pop-up events just like this.