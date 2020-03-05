PRINCE ALBERT -- Tyler Vandewater has been found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his cellmate, Chris Van Camp.

“The reasons why Van Camp was killed will never be known. What I do know that this particular event was not provoked and it was not self defence,” Justice B. Sherman said in his ruling on Thursday.

Van Camp, 37, was found dead June 7, 2017 in Saskatchewan Penitentiary. Corrections officers found his body covered with a blanket in the bottom bunk.

Vandewater, 31, testified he killed Van Camp in self defence.

However, Sherman said the force used cannot be viewed as reasonable even in a maximum security prison.

Sherman said Vanderwater meant to cause Van Camp harm and was reckless as to whether it caused Van Camp's death.

“His actions in any event were not reasonable.”

Sherman said the 60 wounds to Van Camp’s body and blunt force trauma to his face rendered him unconscious and helpless, therefore reasonable force was not used.

The stab wound caused significant blood loss that caused Van Camp’s chest cavity to fill with blood and a lung to collapse.

Vandewater had testified he didn’t use the cell’s call button to get help because it was against gang code.

Testimony revealed that Vandewater is a known member of the Terror Squad street gang, Sherman said in his ruling.

This is a developing story. More details to come.