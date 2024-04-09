SASKATOON
    • Two women injured in car crash in Saskatoon

    Two women were injured in motor vehicle collision on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North Tuesday morning.

    In a news release published around 9 a.m., Saskatoon police said they were responding to the crash, and a collision analyst had been called to the scene.

    Traffic was fully restricted on College Drive between Clarence Avenue North and Preston Avenue North until 1:15 p.m.

    (Chad Hills/CTV News)

    In an updated news release published Tuesday afternoon., police said two women were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash —an 18-year-old woman was left in serious condition, and a 90-year-old suffered minor injuries.

    Traffic restrictions were lifted by the afternoon, police said.

    Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said four vehicles were involved in the collision.

    “Crews assisted ambulance personnel with patient care, loading the patient into the ambulance,” SFD said.

