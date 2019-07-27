

Two women were arrested after a man was stabbed in Leif Erickson Park on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the park around 9:40 p.m. and found the 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two women, 27-years-old and 28-years-old, were arrested from two separate residences in the area. Police say the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.