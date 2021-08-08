Advertisement
Two vehicles on fire lead to $25K worth of damage in Saskatoon
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 6:56PM CST
The estimated damage of the vehicles on fire is $25,000. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to the 100 block of Ruth Street East around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to respond to two vehicles on fire.
SFD says the two vehicles were smoking on a driveway and needed to be extinguished.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the vehicles and ventilated the home as smoke drifted into it, according to a news release.
Police are now investigating and the damage is estimated to be $25,000. No injuries were reported.