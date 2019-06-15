

CTV Saskatoon





Two vehicles were destroyed in a fire in North Saskatoon late Friday night.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews responded to 852 47 St. East, and found two vehicles engulfed in flames up against the side of a business. They were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the adjacent building.

Multiple fire engines were called to the scene and additional water supplies were needed to extinguish both vehicles.

According to the fire department there were no passengers in either of the vehicles and no injuries reported.

Fire crews are still working on determining a cause.