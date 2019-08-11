Two-vehicle crash on Circle Dr. sends both drivers to hospital
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 12:50PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:09PM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service temporarily asked the public to find an alternate route as crews work to clear a multi-vehicle crash on Circle Drive just north of Eighth Street.
All traffic restictions have been lifted.
The drivers of both vehicles needed to be extracted by the Saskatoon fire Dept.
Two people, a 95-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The SPS’ collision Analyst Unit was on scene, and northbound traffic on Circle Drive was diverted to Eighth Street.