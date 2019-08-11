

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service temporarily asked the public to find an alternate route as crews work to clear a multi-vehicle crash on Circle Drive just north of Eighth Street.

All traffic restictions have been lifted.

The drivers of both vehicles needed to be extracted by the Saskatoon fire Dept.

Two people, a 95-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The SPS’ collision Analyst Unit was on scene, and northbound traffic on Circle Drive was diverted to Eighth Street.