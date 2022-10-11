Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Saskatoon

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Saskatoon.

The crash involving a Jeep Compass and a semi-truck occurred at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Diefenbaker Drive around 10:40 p.m. on October 7, according to police.

In an update to media sent on Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed the crash claimed two lives.

A 59-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were taken to hospital after they were extracted from their vehicle by firefighters, SPS said.

The pair were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 27-year-old driver of the semi was not injured, SPS said.

The SPS collision analyst unit is still investigating the crash, SPS said.