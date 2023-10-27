Two Texas cowboys try their hand at a Saskatchewan weather forecast

Two Texas cowboys in town for a rodeo tried their hand at a Saskatchewan weather forecast, with hilarious results.

During CTV Sasaktoon's noon newscast, Daylon Swearingen and John Crimber, bravely powered through when confronted with "negative" Celsius temperature values and wind speeds measured in kilometres.

At one point during the weather segment, Crimber boldly predicts that "If you come out to the bull ridin' you're gonna see 100 per cent chance of 90-point rides" — referring to the Professional Bull Riders elite cup event happening in Saskatoon on Oct. 28 and 29.

