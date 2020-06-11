SASKATOON -- Two people who attended a wake and funeral in Clearwater River Dene Nation this week have tested positive for coronavirus after developing symptoms, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Health officials advise anyone who attended the wake on June 10 and funeral on June 11 to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

If symptoms appear, people should call HealthLine 811 or their community health centre for evaluation and advice.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Diminished sense of smell or taste.

Earlier on Thursday, the province reported two other new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 660.