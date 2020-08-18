SASKATOON -- Two teenage boys have pleaded guilty to the shooting death of 31-year-old Mark Enwaya.

Enwaya was shot and killed in March of 2019 near his home in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

A family friend says he was getting home from work when it happened.

The two boys who pleaded guilty to the shooting this Tuesday were 15 and 17when it occurred.

One admitted to second-degree murder, the other to manslaughter. The teens can't be identified because of their ages.

Sentencing is set for October.