

Jonathon Charlton, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged two teen boys, aged 15 and 17, with second-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old Holy Cross High School student.

The teen died Saturday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The 15-year-old suspect is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.

He appeared in provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with second-degree murder and breach of undertaking. He is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Wednesday evening.

Police believe the teens death was not random.

Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act the accused teens and the victim can not be named.

Three homes raided

As part of the investigation into the teen's death, SPS major crimes investigators executed search warrants at three Saskatoon homes.

The first search was conducted Tuesday night in the 100 block of Weyakwin Drive, followed by two others early Wednesday morning in the 300 block of O’Regan Crescent and the 400 block of Witney Avenue South, according to police.

The guns and gangs, drug and tech units were among the five units that have been assisting major crimes investigators, police said.