

CTV Saskatoon





Two people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after a vehicle heading westbound on Circle Drive left the road and crashed into a concrete structure early Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the scene just east of Preston Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Crews stabilized the vehicle and then extracted the two occupants from the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital with undetermined but non-life threatening injuries.

Police were on scene to determine the cause of the accident.