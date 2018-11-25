Two taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into concrete structure
Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 12:01PM CST
Two people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after a vehicle heading westbound on Circle Drive left the road and crashed into a concrete structure early Sunday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the scene just east of Preston Avenue around 2:40 a.m.
Crews stabilized the vehicle and then extracted the two occupants from the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital with undetermined but non-life threatening injuries.
Police were on scene to determine the cause of the accident.