Two people are in custody and an arrest warrant is out for a third suspect after a man was reportedly tied to a chair and beaten in Saskatoon.

City police say the 64-year-old man was found inside a home on the 1300 block of 20th Street West after officers were called to a disturbance at the residence Sunday morning.

Two suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were found at the home. The third, a 42-year-old woman police say had reportedly been in a domestic relationship with the 64-year-old, had fled the scene, police said.

The 64-year-old was taken to hospital with what police believe are not life-threatening injuries.

The accused are charged with breaking and entering, unlawful confinement, weapon possession and breaching probation.