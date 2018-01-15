Two suspects in custody, one sought after man tied to chair and beaten
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:49PM CST
Two people are in custody and an arrest warrant is out for a third suspect after a man was reportedly tied to a chair and beaten in Saskatoon.
City police say the 64-year-old man was found inside a home on the 1300 block of 20th Street West after officers were called to a disturbance at the residence Sunday morning.
Two suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were found at the home. The third, a 42-year-old woman police say had reportedly been in a domestic relationship with the 64-year-old, had fled the scene, police said.
The 64-year-old was taken to hospital with what police believe are not life-threatening injuries.
The accused are charged with breaking and entering, unlawful confinement, weapon possession and breaching probation.
More Stories
- Woman charged in death of friend found on Saskatoon outskirts enters plea
- Alberta, Saskatchewan to meet on licence plate dispute, but can't agree on site
- Methadone overdose killed inmate at Saskatoon Correctional Centre, inquest hears
- Two suspects in custody, one sought after man tied to chair and beaten
- Eskimos sign veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn to CFL deal
- 'It’s like trying to get blood from a rock': Mother hopes FOI changes will give answers in son's death
- Scissors attack on girl in hijab 'did not happen': police 5
- Four Saskatoon bus routes cancelled due to mechanical failures