SASKATOON -- Two long-time residents at McClure Place and Amy McClure Place in Saskatoon are celebrating big birthdays this month but are doing it differently due to COVID-19.

Ellen Manton turned 105 on Wednesday.

She said it feels “great.”

Manton wasn’t able to have a big birthday celebration but got to chat with family over FaceTime.

She has now lived through two pandemics, including the Spanish Influenza back when she was three-years-old.

Her advice to people during this time is simple.

“Just try and stay happy and keep a smile on your face no matter how bad it gets.”

Manton lives by herself in McClure Place and still cooks for herself. She also goes for daily walks.

She said staying active is key to living a long life.

“I curled for years and then I lawn bowled for years so I was always very active. And my husband and I curled and so we curled in a league in Nutana.”

Harold Chapman, another resident, is turning 103 on April 27.

He lives in Amy McClure Place, a different portion of the building that is on lockdown due to the pandemic.

However, Chapman said he gets regular visitors outside his window.

“We just chat about the things that we need to chat about. And I’ve got about six little sparrows that spend their time eating bird seed outside of my window,” he said.

While he won’t be able to celebrate his milestone either, he said he’s holding up okay and is still able to play games with the other residents.

He said at this age, he’s thankful to have the memory he does.

“I can remember so many things back to when I was a boy.”

Chapman lived through the Great Depression and trained as an officer for the army.

He said one of his greatest accomplishments is his contribution to the co-operative farming sector.

“I was engaged to establish what was known as the Co-operative Institute and it later became the Western Co-operative College and then the Co-operative College of Canada.”

Chapman was also Saskatoon’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, an award he said he was surprised to receive.

Both he and Manton are keeping their spirits high during this time and are happy to be where they are.