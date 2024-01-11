Two Saskatoon men faces charges after weapons seizure

Saskatoon police said around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday two men carrying gun and ammunitions were arrested from the 700 block of Avenue I South.

Police said these two men, age 36 and 25, attempted to flee after the driver of an unregistered vehicle provided a false name to police in a traffic stop.

“Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed, several rounds of ammunition, a folding knife, and $4765 CAD,” police said.

Both men facing several weapons-related charges.