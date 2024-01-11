SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Two Saskatoon men faces charges after weapons seizure

File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon) File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon police said around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday two men carrying gun and ammunitions were arrested from the 700 block of Avenue I South.

Police said these two men, age 36 and 25, attempted to flee after the driver of an unregistered vehicle provided a false name to police in a traffic stop.

“Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed, several rounds of ammunition, a folding knife, and $4765 CAD,” police said.

Both men facing several weapons-related charges.

1936-2024

1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

