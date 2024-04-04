Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting

After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.

The two accused men, 37 and 34, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The RCMP’s warrant enforcement team picked up the 37-year-old in Saskatoon on Wednesday for breach of probation, and while in custody Saskatoon police laid the charge of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Saskatoon police arrested the second suspect, 34, who also faces a first-degree murder charge.

The two stand accused in the killing of a 48-year-old man at a home in the 200 block of Avenue I South in February.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 17, officers responded to a call about an injured person. When they arrived at the home, police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to hospital, according to police.

The accused men appeared before a justice of the peace on Thursday evening.