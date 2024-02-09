Two Saskatoon men charged after a man was stabbed

Two Saskatoon men have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Avenue S South.

Early morning today at around 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol observed a man being assaulted by two individuals, police said in a news release.

Police said before officers could exit their vehicle, the two suspects – a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old - fled the scene but were located a short distance away.

“During their arrest, one of the suspects spit in the face of a Constable. Upon search of their persons, property stolen from the victim and a knife were found,” police said.

Police said the 29-year-old man has been charged with obstructing police, assaulting a police officer, and breaching his court-ordered conditions.

The 19-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a weapon while breaching court-ordered conditions.