Two Saskatoon men charged after a man was stabbed

    Saskatoon police
    Two Saskatoon men have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Avenue S South.

    Early morning today at around 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol observed a man being assaulted by two individuals, police said in a news release.

    Police said before officers could exit their vehicle, the two suspects – a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old - fled the scene but were located a short distance away.

    “During their arrest, one of the suspects spit in the face of a Constable. Upon search of their persons, property stolen from the victim and a knife were found,” police said.

    Police said the 29-year-old man has been charged with obstructing police, assaulting a police officer, and breaching his court-ordered conditions.

    The 19-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a weapon while breaching court-ordered conditions.

