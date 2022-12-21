Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk search, police say

Saskatoon Police Service has charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police officers executed a warrant on Friday, Dec. 16 in the 400 block of Streb Way, according to an SPS news release.

Due to firearms believed to be at the property, the police deemed it a high-risk execution.

One man was found in the garage but refused to exit, police said.

Crisis negotiators were brought in and the man was safely arrested within about an hour, the news release said.

A second man was arrested at a home in the 300 block of Hampton Circle around 5:45 p.m.

Police seized several items at that location including 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 7.3 kilograms of cannabis THC products, handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, a loaded shotgun, brass knuckles, body armour, a machete, more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, SPS said.

The investigation turned up over $100,000 worth of tools and six vehicles, the SPS said.

The break-and-enter unit has taken over the investigation and more charges are expected against the men.