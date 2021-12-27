Two Sask. people dead after crash south of Lake Lenore

SASKATOON -

Humboldt RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday that left two people dead.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and an SUV approximately 3 km south of Lake Lenore on Highway 368, according to a news release from RCMP.

The lone woman driving the car and the man driving the SUV were both pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Three passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not being released.

RCMP said all of the people involved in the crash are from the Humboldt area.

Highway 368 was blocked and a detour was in place while an RCMP collision reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP investigated. The highway has since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash.