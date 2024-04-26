Two Sask. men arrested after police chase ends in drugs, gun seizure
Two men from Montreal Lake Cree Nation face multiple charges after a police chase ended in drugs and gun seizure on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip at around 4:30 p.m., officers approached a home in the area suspected of harboring a wanted man. Two men fled the scene in a vehicle, then on foot into a nearby wooded area, RCMP said in a release.
Later, the suspects were located and arrested without incident.
RCMP said one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Tyrese Smith, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and had recently been released from jail.
Officers located and seized approximately 3.5 grams of crack-cocaine and a large sum of cash in one of the man’s possession during the arrests.
“During a subsequent search of the SUV the males tried to flee in, officers located and seized a loaded shotgun with a defaced serial number, ammunition, 20 grams of methamphetamine, two batons, a can of bear spray, and trafficking paraphernalia,” RCMP said.
As a result, Smith and 32-year-old Craig McDonald are facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crimes, possession of a firearm knowingly without a license, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.
Both of the accused appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.
