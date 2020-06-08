SASKATOON -- The federal government has added two flights that recently landed in Saskatoon to a list of flights that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

A passenger on Air Canada flight 1129 from Toronto to Saskatoon on May 29 tested positive for the virus.

It's not known which rows may have been affected.

Also, at least one passenger on WestJet flight 3370 travelling from Calgary to Saskatoon on May 30 has tested positive.

The affected seats on that flight include rows 4 to 10.

People who believe they could have been exposed to the virus on those flights are asked to use Health Canada's online self-assessment tool to determine the next course of action.