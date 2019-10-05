PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert RCMP are looking for two men who escaped from custody at the Riverbend Institution of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

On Oct. 4 around 11p.m. Prince Albert RCMP were alerted that Jesse Dion Favel, 20, and Noah James Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, had escaped.

The pair is suspected to have left the institution on foot sometime between 8 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and have not been seen since.

Police believe they could be in Prince Albert or travelling to Yorkton, La Loche or Saskatoon, where they have connections.

Favel is described as a 5’11” man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s of average build, weighing approximately 194 pounds and was last seen wearing a green toque and black-rimmed glasses.

Lemaigre-Elliott is described as 6’0” with black hair and brown eyes, a slim build and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing track pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees should contact police.

RCMP believe the pair can be dangerous and advises the public they are not to be approached.