SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after two men were stabbed in the 100 block of 109 St. W.

Both men aged 37 and 39 sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said in a Saturday news release.

Police say two suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-5477.