Two people killed in rollover near Carrot River, Sask.

Two people are dead following a fatal crash near Carrot River.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover over the noon hour on Aug. 30.

The crash happened on Highway 123, about 24 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 55, according to RCMP

Police say there were six people in the vehicle, two died at the scene and four were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The families of the 41-year-old man and 38-year-old woman who died in the crash have been notified, RCMP said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, RCMP said.