Two people dead following crash southwest of Saskatoon

RCMP says two people are dead following a crash along Highway 7 east of Rosetown.

Police say a pick-up truck travelling westbound collided with a car headed in the opposite direction just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“The driver of the pick-up truck, a 78-year-old male, and the passenger, a 63-year-old female, both from Calgary, AB, were declared deceased on scene by EMS,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday evening.

Police say two other occupants in the truck and one in the car were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their families have been notified..

Police say alcohol and drivers were not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.