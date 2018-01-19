Two people arrested in fatal house fire
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 6:52PM CST
Two people have been arrested and charged in a fatal house fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation earlier this month.
Kristen Faye Cantre, 32, was found dead after a house fire on the First Nation on Jan. 7, 2018.
Skye Noltcho, 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of arson with disregard for human life.
Shandon Chief, 18, was also arrested on Thursday and is facing a charge of manslaughter and another of arson with disregard for human life.
The two men remain in custody. Noltcho is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday. Chief will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday.
