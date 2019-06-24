Two people arrested for allegedly dealing meth in Saskatoon
Police found 10 grams of meth, $900, cell phones and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle stop. (file)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 11:00AM CST
Two people are facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, following an arrest on Saturday.
At around 3 p.m., officers stopped a white Mustang in a parking lot at Fairmont and Fairlight Drive.
A 36-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were taken into custody, while officers searched the car.
Police say they found 10 grams of meth, $900, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.
Officers conducted a second search at a home on Avenue B North and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, police say.