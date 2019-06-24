

CTV Saskatoon





Two people are facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, following an arrest on Saturday.

At around 3 p.m., officers stopped a white Mustang in a parking lot at Fairmont and Fairlight Drive.

A 36-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were taken into custody, while officers searched the car.

Police say they found 10 grams of meth, $900, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a second search at a home on Avenue B North and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, police say.