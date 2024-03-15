Two Ontario men charged with drug trafficking in Sask.

Two Ontario men have been charged with drug trafficking in Prince Albert, police said.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant in a home in the 200 block of 19th Street West, according to a release from PA police.

Police seized $8,335.00, 652.2 grams of cocaine, 262.4 grams of methamphetamine, 190.5 grams of cutting agent, a handgun with ammunition, and further evidence to support drug trafficking.

The two men 31 and 32 have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of Crime, and multiple firearms related offences.