SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two Ontario men charged with drug trafficking in Sask.

    PA police
    Share

    Two Ontario men have been charged with drug trafficking in Prince Albert, police said.

    On Thursday, police executed a search warrant in a home in the 200 block of 19th Street West, according to a release from PA police.

    Police seized $8,335.00, 652.2 grams of cocaine, 262.4 grams of methamphetamine, 190.5 grams of cutting agent, a handgun with ammunition, and further evidence to support drug trafficking.

    The two men 31 and 32 have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of Crime, and multiple firearms related offences.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News