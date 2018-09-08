

CTV Saskatoon





Two off-duty Saskatoon police officers helped arrest an impaired driver after a crash on Friday evening.

The two officers were getting into their personal vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 20th Street West when police say they saw a car almost hit a pedestrian and hit a parked vehicle. Police say the driver didn’t stop and continued west on 20th Street.

According to police, officers followed the vehicle until it stopped at Avenue M. The officers were able to arrest the driver and on-duty patrol officers took her into custody.

A 22-year-old Saskatoon woman has been charged with impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She will appear in court later this month.