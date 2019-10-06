NORTH BATTLEFORD – Battlefords RCMP are investigating after two homes were shot at by a suspect or suspects.

During the early morning hours of Friday, police responded to shots being fired in North Battleford’s Riverview residential area.

Investigation found gunshots were fired towards the home.

People were inside at the time, but were unhurt.

A similar incident happened on Saturday when RCMP responded to a call in the area of Walker Dr. and 19 Ave. for reports of shots being fired.

Investigation lead officers to a home in the area of the 1800 block of 93 St. where residents were home, but were not injured.

Anyone with information on either of these two incidents should contact RCMP.