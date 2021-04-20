SASKATOON -- Two of three missing snowmobilers have been found dead in the open water outside Grandmother’s Bay, according to RCMP.

On April 17, they left Grandmother’s Bay on an older model blue Polaris and an older model magenta-coloured machine en route to Stanley Mission – and weren’t heard from since

Ice conditions are poor due to the thawing spring weather and there was concern the people and snowmobiles may have broken through the ice, RCMP said in a news release.

Snowmobile tracks were reported by Grandmother’s Bay Search and Rescue going into open water outside of Grandmother’s Bay.

A woman and man were both found dead in the water on Monday.

The search continues for another woman, 38-year-old Cindy Roberts, who was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who sees her or the snowmobiles is asked to contact Stanley Mission or La Ronge RCMP.