Two men wanted in connection to break-and-enter: Sask. RCMP

RCMP in Nipawin is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted in connection to a break-and-enter in that community.

Police said they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was also reported that someone may have been taken against their will, but this could not be immediately confirmed by investigators,” an RCMP news release said.

Several people have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, RCMP said.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two others wanted for the crime.

William Chaboyer, 27, is charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of break and enter.

He has been described as five foot eight inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP has also obtained a warrant for Torne McKay, 22, who is charged with one count of break and enter.

McKay has been described as five foot 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding either of the suspects has been asked not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.

CHARGES LAID

Charges have already been laid against those individuals that police arrested.

Kurt Bloomfield, 29, is charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of break and enter.

Solomon Settee, 36, is facing one count of kidnapping and two counts of break and enter.

Clement Chaboyer, 25, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of break and enter.