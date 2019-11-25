SASKATOON -- Five people face charges, with one still at large, after a shooting on Saturday in the city.

Two men were in a vehicle headed east near the intersection of Seventh Avenue West and Fifth Street West when they were shot, RCMP say.

The 32-year-old driver suffered from a single gunshot wound to his back. The passenger, 50, was injured as well.

The suspects fled in a white four-door car, the men told police.

Officers noticed a white-four door Chevrolet leaving the city on a rural road and tried to stop it, but it fled the area, RCMP say.

Police followed the vehicle ,which lost control and crashed into the bushes on Range Road 610, according to police.

Richard Angus, 37, Corey Bouvier, 30, Joshua Matheson, 26, and Charley Seright, 25, were charged and arrested for fleeing police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

No guns were found in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, RCMP say.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lennex Merasty-Morin, 30, who faces 13 charges including gun-related offences.