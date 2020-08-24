SASKATOON -- Two men say they were stabbed early Saturday morning by a man they didn't know after refusing to give him a cigarette.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to a path near Victoria Avenue and Saskatchewan Crescent after a report of two injured men, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old man suffering from a minor injury and a 41-year-old man who was more seriously injured, SPS said.

Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance and have since been released.

The men told police they had been approached by an unknown man on a bicycle. They said the man asked for a cigarette and when they refused he assaulted them, police said.

The man was reportedly wearing dark clothing and riding a light-coloured mountain bike.

SPS is asking anyone with information to contact police.