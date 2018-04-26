Saskatoon police officers and Medavie Health Services paramedics used Naloxone to revive two men early Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 7 a.m. about a man believed to be suffering from an overdose in an apartment unit on the 100 block of Avenue U South.

Officers found an unresponsive man and quickly gave him Naloxone and CPR. While they were helping the man, a second man collapsed. Paramedics had just arrived on the scene and administered Naloxone to the second person.

Both men were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Naloxone can help reverses the symptoms of an overdose caused by opioids by helping to restore breathing.

Police are reminding the public not to take any drugs that haven’t been prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist.