

CTV Saskatoon





Two Saskatoon men are facing drug trafficking charges following a drug bust in a hotel room, house, garage and vehicle.

Investigators saw an alleged drug transaction take place inside a vehicle on the 100 block of Cope Crescent Tuesday, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers arrested two men inside the vehicle and found more than 970 grams of meth inside one vehicle and 43 grams in a second vehicle nearby. Police also seized $38,700 in cash.

Following the arrests, police executed a search warrant in a garage in the 2600 block of Cascade Street, a home in the 1300 block of Argyle Avenue and a room at the Park Town Hotel.

As a result, police seized the following:

$31,000 in cash

928 grams of meth

56 grams of marijuana

a stolen dirt bike

items used in drug dealing

A 46-year-old and 33-year-old man are facing charges related to drug possession, drug trafficking, stolen property and money laundering.