

CTV Saskatoon





Two men died after falling into Saskatchewan lakes this week, the RCMP says.

Officers were called to Father's Lake, which is five kilometres north of Pelican Narrows, on Wednesday for a report of a missing man who was last seen swimming in the lake. According to the RCMP, the man was swimming in a rocky area near the beach. The RCMP in Pelican Narrows sent a boat to the scene and the missing 28-year-old man was found dead in the lake. EMS and police tried to revive the man, but were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, RCMP officers from the Green Lake detachment were called to Cowan Lake after reports that a 67-year-old man had been found dead in a small creek near the campground. The RCMP says it's believed the man fell into a dirt embankment where the water is between eight and 10 feet deep.

Neither deaths are considered suspicious, the RCMP says.